Counterfeit $100 bill recovered in Chatham



CHATHAM – A counterfeit $100.00 bill was used at a local store over this past weekend. The fake $100.00 bill was a “movie prop” and displayed several notices. On first glance, the bill appears to be genuine, however if you look closely, you can spot the prop markings.

(The photo highlights some of the prop markings).

The bill has been recovered by Chatham Police. They remind all merchants to be aware of these and any other bill that may seem counterfeit.

If you come in contact with one of these, or have exposure to the person(s) attempting to pass, please contact CPD. 508-945-1213.