BOURNE – Bourne Police reported County Road closed in the area of Old Cataumet Passage due to a traffic crash shortly after 8:30 PM Sunday. No serious injuries were reported. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.
County Road in Bourne closed by traffic crash
May 21, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
