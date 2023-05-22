You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / County Road in Bourne closed by traffic crash

County Road in Bourne closed by traffic crash

May 21, 2023

Bourne Police/CWN

BOURNE – Bourne Police reported County Road closed in the area of Old Cataumet Passage due to a traffic crash shortly after 8:30 PM Sunday. No serious injuries were reported. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.

