Courageous teen’s actions, 911 call to Middleborough Police leads to arrest of Bourne man for break-in

MIDDLEBOROUGH – From Middleborough Police: Chief Joseph Perkins reports that a courageous 14-year-old Middleborough girl’s actions led to the arrest of a Bourne man who allegedly broke into her home on Spruce Street earlier Friday morning.

Joseph Ridge, 58, of Bourne, was charged with:

Aggravated Breaking and Entering During the Daytime

Trespassing

Disorderly Conduct

Ridge, who is well-known to police, is expected to be arraigned in Wareham District Court today. Prior to his arrest today he had been out on bail for an unrelated incident.

At approximately 7:20 AM Friday, Middleborough Police were dispatched to a home on Spruce St. for a report of a man who broke in while a 14-year-old girl was inside the home.

The girl was awoken to the sound of an intruder in her home and she then bravely confronted the suspect while he was allegedly attempting to steal items. The man, later identified as Ridge, then fled from the house once confronted by the girl.

The girl then followed Ridge outside where she was able to capture a video of the vehicle he was driving, a 2010 Chevy Silverado, and its license plate number which she shared with police. No injuries were reported in the incident.

AUDIO: Middleborough Police 911 call.

Ridge was apprehended a short while later by Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Bourne Barracks while driving over the Bourne Bridge. He was then transported to the Middleborough Police Department for booking.

“I would like to commend the courageous actions of this girl. Even in the midst of an extremely scary event, her bravery assisted us in identifying the man believed to be responsible for breaking into her home,” Chief Perkins said. “I would also like to thank the Middleborough Police dispatcher who took the call and officers who responded for their kindness and compassion when responding to this incident, and the State Police for assisting us in apprehending this individual. The suspect in this case is a career criminal who was arrested after terrorizing a 14-year-old girl in her own home. Hopefully his arrest this time will bring this known felon to account for his crimes.”

These are allegations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.