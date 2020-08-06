COVID-19 report 8/05/20



CAPE COD – Wednesday’s Mass DPH report was delayed due to technical issues. The report shows 2 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts since Tuesday’s report bringing the state death toll to 8,438. Neither of the deaths were from Barnstable County where the death toll is 157. Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Barnstable County since Tuesday’s report.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 2 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital – none.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Wednesday.

Local updates: Provincetown 1 active case. Barnstable 8 cases between July 20th and July 27th. Falmouth 7 new cases between July 24th and July 28th