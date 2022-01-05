You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / COVID 19 Special Report: State Senators, Health Officials hold press briefing on Omicron variant surge (updated with testing opportunity schedule)

COVID 19 Special Report: State Senators, Health Officials hold press briefing on Omicron variant surge (updated with testing opportunity schedule)

January 5, 2022

COVID Testing opportunities on Cape Cod (click image to enlarge)

BARNSTABLE – Amidst a record number of new COVID-19 infections due to the Omicron variant and as people across Massachusetts wait hours, sometimes to no avail, for COVID testing, State Senator Julian Cyr (D-Truro), State Senator Su Moran (D-Falmouth), Assistant Barnstable County Administrator Vaira Harik, and Director of the Barnstable County Department of Health and the Environment Sean O’Brien held a press briefing Wednesday morning.

For the latest information on Cape Cod please visit the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment site here.

Audio clips-

State Senator Julian Cyr (D-Truro):

Director of the Barnstable County Department of Health and the Environment Sean O’Brien:

Assistant Barnstable County Administrator Vaira Harik:

