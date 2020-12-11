COVID-19 special update: Momomoy Regional Middle School student test positive for COVID-19



HARWICH – Monomoy Regional School District has been notified that an individual at Monomoy Regional Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. All students and staff in the classroom cohort with the positive individual have already been contacted by phone to discuss the need to quarantine and next steps. District officials are in direct contact with the local board of health and are following all health and safety protocols as directed. The board of health and VNA have initiated contact tracing protocols.

All students and staff in the classroom with the positive individual will be operating remotely for the near future, as all will be quarantining for 14 days since their last exposure to the positive individual.

“As we were notified of the positive case during the school day, we elected to ask those students and staff to immediately begin quarantining, with families called to come pick up their students,” said Monomoy Superintendent Dr. Scott Carpenter. “The hope is that by being proactive, we can help minimize any additional spread within our school community. We continue to maintain a minimum of 6-foot spacing in our classrooms, masks worn by all students and staff, and an intense cleaning regimen as we work to keep our students and staff safe and healthy.”

MRSD sanitizes every classroom each evening, and to further prevent transmission of the virus to other staff and students, additional sanitation is being done at Monomoy Regional Middle School today.