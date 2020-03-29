COVID-19 update 3/29/20: State death toll rises to 48 with 148 confirmed cases on Cape Cod



CAPE COD – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reports 4 more deaths from COVID-19 in the state in the past 24 hours bringing the total to 48 deaths. There are 148 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County.

Cape Wide News is going to try to break down the cases on Cape Cod by town as posted on local government websites:

Provincetown – 8 (unchanged from yesterday)

Truro – 2 (as of 3/27/20)

Wellfleet – (not listed)

Eastham – 3 (as of 3/26/20)

Orleans – 1 (as of 3/23/20)

Brewster – (not listed)

Harwich 2 (as of 3/21/20)

Chatham – 1 (as of 3/21/20)

Dennis – 1 (as of 3/27/20)

Yarmouth – 10 (as of 3/27/20)

Barnstable – 27 (as of 3/27/20)

Sandwich – 6 (as of 3/27/20)

Mashpee – 2 (as of 3/23/20)

Bourne – (not listed)

Falmouth – 18 (as of 3/27/20)

This list shows only 70 of the 148 cases the state is reporting on Cape Cod. It appears not all communities are regularly updating their numbers but CWN is going to try to track these as best we can to determine any trends. We can only hope and pray the unchanged status in Provincetown means people are taking this seriously and practicing social distancing.

Tim Caldwell/CWN