COVID-19 update 4/02/20: 32 more deaths statewide; Cape cases spike to 283



CAPE COD – 32 more deaths from COVID-19 were reported statewide in the past 24 hours bringing the state death toll to 154. None of the latest deaths were from Barnstable County where the death toll remains at 3. In Barnstable County, confirmed COVID-19 cases spiked up 20 283.

CWN continues to track Provincetown, Barnstable, and Falmouth, towns putting out consistent reports and should provide a good picture of the local effects on the Cape.

Provincetown reports 13 confirmed cases down from 16. 8 cases are considered recovered and removed from quarantine up from 5.

Barnstable reports 42 cases, same as yesterday.

Falmouth has 57 cases up from 24 in yesterdays’ report. The town issued the following statement: “The Town of Falmouth has 57 confirmed COVID-19 cases. This significant increase in positive cases from that reported yesterday is in part attributable to including multiple individuals who reside in the same household. Proper isolation and quarantine protocols, including contact notifications, are being followed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Falmouth Health Department and the Visiting Nurses Association. As has been indicated, given that COVID-19 testing rates have increased, the number of positives have and will continue to increase. There is community spread occurring and it will continue to occur as the test positive cases do not include the asymptomatic or mildly ill individuals. All can help slow the spread of this virus by continuing to commit to social distancing and practicing good personal hygiene, like regular handwashing.”