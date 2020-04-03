COVID-19 update 4/03/20: Cape death toll doubles to 6



CAPE COD – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reports 38 more deaths statewide in the past 24 hours for a total of 192. Three of the latest deaths are from Cape Cod bringing the Cape total to 6. They include a female over 100 years old, a male in his 90s, both had preexisting conditions. The third male in his 80s. The preexisting condition status of the male in his 80s was unknown. All three were hospitalized at the time of their death.

There are now 314 active cases in Barnstable County.

Local reports:

Provincetown: 7 active cases, 14 cases are considered recovered and cleared of quarantine.

Barnstable: 47

Falmouth: 57