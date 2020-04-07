COVID-19 update 4/07/20: 9 deaths-over 400 active cases on Cape, Vineyard mourns actress, Sign of the times?

CAPE COD – The Mass DPH in issuing their latest report notes the latest numbers reflect deaths occurring over the weekend and the past 24 hours. DPH adds that it receives reports of deaths from more than one source that are then matched to laboratory confirmed cases and reported out as quickly as possible.

In the latest report, 96 new deaths were reported statewide bring the total to 356. There were three deaths in Barnstable County bring the death toll on the Cape to 9. The latest three include two males in their 70s and 1 male in his 90s. All three were hospitalized. The report indicates that one of the males in their 70s did not have preexisting conditions.

There are now 405 active cases of COVID-19 on Cape Cod.

A report from the Town of Barnstable Board of Health reported 58 cases in that town as of April 6th. An interesting graph was included in the report showing interesting fluctuations in the number of cases reported daily over the last two weeks or so.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In other developments, Martha’s Vineyard is mourning the passing of a favorite actress from complications of the COVID-19 virus. Lee Pierro was active in theater on the island for many years but is best known for her role as Mrs. Kintner in the movie “Jaws” in 1975. She played the mother of the second victim of the shark who in a classic scene while still in full funeral attire confronts Chief Brody slapping him across the face and berating him for not protecting her son when he knew there was danger. Late Monday, it was reported Lee Pierro had passed away at the age of 91.



Meanwhile, there’s been a lot of talk about visitors to the Cape during the pandemic. This reporter while taking a walk at a local beach, and of course maintaining proper physical distancing, noticed this car in the parking lot. It wasn’t the NY plates the vehicle was bearing that caught our eye but the signs in the rear windows reading “been here all winter”. It is a good reminder to never assume anything.

By Tim Caldwell/CWN