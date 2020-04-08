COVID-19 update 4/08/20: State update, RVs for MDs, Commentary-looking for the light at the end of the tunnel

CAPE COD – The Mass DPH reports there were 77 more deaths from COVID-19 since yesterday bringing the state total to 433. Included was a woman in her 90s from Barnstable County, the 11th victim on the Cape. The woman was hospitalized but it was not known if she had preexisting conditons. There are 423 active COVID-19 cases on the Cape.

Locally, Provincetown has not updated their figures since Monday. Barnstable is now reporting 64 active cases up from 53 on Monday, while Falmouth reports 85 active cases up from 76 on Monday.



The tough times continue to bring out the best in many people. One such group calls themselves RVs For MDs To Fight Coronvirus. As the name implies, the group is matching Doctors and Frontline medical personnel with unused RVs that people are offering as temporary housing. Here on Cape Cod, Jeffery Larkowski (pictured), a paramedic with Dennis Fire tells Cape Wide News he received his match today saying a lady from Rochester brought down his “home away from home”. For more information check out their Facebook group. Just go to Facebook and type in “RVs for MDs.”

By Tim Caldwell/CWN

Commentary: As of this writing, 14,590 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. Each victim has a story of their own to tell. Famous names continue to be taken from us all to often. Just today we learned singer-songwriter John Prine died at 73. Veteran character actor Allen (Goorwitz) Garfield passed away at 80. It is “the norm” to hear the scanner in the newsroom crackling with possible “19” calls on the Cape. It should be noted these are only potential cases and may well be the flu or other illness but first responders are understandably not taking any chances. The experts say the next couple of weeks are critical to “flattening the curve”. We can only hope and pray they are right and the light at the end of the tunnel will appear soon. Until then please continue to “social distance” or if you prefer “physically distance” from others. We are apart but must stay together. Tim Caldwell