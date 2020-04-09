COVID-19 update 4/09/20: State death toll tops 500, Highlighting the best in people

CAPE COD – The Mass DPH latest report showed 70 additional deaths from COVID-19 statewide in the past 24 hours for a total of 503. One of the deaths was from Barnstable County bringing the Cape toll to 12. The latest victim was a male in his 70s who was hospitalized and had no known preexisting conditions.

Locally, encouraging news from Provincetown where officials report today that there are 3 confirmed active cases of Coronavirus, 1 death from complications related to COVID-19, and 18 additional cases are considered recovered and have been cleared from quarantine by the public health nurse according to CDC Protocol. Active cases dropped from 5 in the previous report.



Barnstable reported 65 active cases, up 1 from yesterday (see updated graph above). Falmouth reported 85 cases as of yesterday.

In today’s report CWN is featuring good news stories connected to COVID-19 that we’ve collected showing people at their best:



There have been several of these stories on the TV news but here is one on the Cape. Sandwich Police and Fire and neighbors wished 3 year old Wyatt a Happy Birthday with lights, sirens and signs!



Between calls, Hyannis Firefighters have been showing their appreciation for doctors, nurses and staff at Cape Cod Hospital.

Photo by Hyannis Firefighters/CWN

Earlier in the week, people in Provincetown rallied in their vehicles at the Stop and Shop to support the workers there providing a vital lifeline for the town. The “Golden Girls” theme “Thank You For Being A Friend” was played over a loudspeaker.

There have been a number of local public safety agencies publicly thanking restaurants for sending food over to their personnel.

by Tim Caldwell/CWN