COVID-19 update 4/11/20: Cape death toll rises to 15, Harwich marine business loses 2nd employee to virus, Wellfleet zoning board vice-chair dies from virus



CAPE COD – As the U.S. death toll surpasses 20,000, The Mass DPH reports 87 more deaths in Massachusetts in the past 24 hours bring the statewide total to 686. Two of the deaths were from Barnstable County bringing the toll on Cape Cod to 15. The latest victims were a woman in her 70s and a male in his 80s. Both were hospitalized. The woman had preexisting conditions, the male’s preexisting status was unknown. There are now 480 active cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County.

Locally the human toll is coming into sharper focus as the identities of some of the Cape victims starts to become known. The Allen Harbor Marine Service in Harwich is reeling after not one but two of their employees have died from the virus. Most recently this past Monday, facilities manager Bob LeBlanc, who is also the father of business owner Craig LeBlanc died at 87. Nine days earlier, the company’s sales administrator Julie E. (Brochu) Bradley died from the virus at age 59.

And in Wellfleet, the vice-chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals, Bruce Drucker passed away from the virus, he was 75.

By Tim Caldwell/CWN