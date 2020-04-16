COVID-19 update 4/16/20: 550 active cases in Barnstable County; breakdown of cases by each town available



CAPE COD– The Mass DPH daily report shows 137 new deaths in the commonwealth bringing the statewide total to 1,245. None of the latest cases were from Barnstable County where the toll remains at 18. There are 550 active cases of COVID-19 on Cape Cod.

Locally, Provincetown continues to report 1 active case 1 previously reported death and 22 cases considered recovered and cleared from quarantine. Barnstable is holding steady at 99 active cases. Falmouth is reporting 106 active cases up from 100 in their previous report.

The DPH is also offering a breakdown of cases for every town in the state. You can read their entire report which is updated daily here.