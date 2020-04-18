CAPE COD – The Mass DPH daily report shows there are 590 active COVID-19 cases on Cape Cod. 156 new deaths were reported in the Commonwealth bringing the state total to to 1560. None of the latest deaths were from Barnstable County where the death toll stands at 20.
Meanwhile, some hopeful signs life could start to return to some kind of normalcy. The morning snowfall quickly melted away and at MacMillan Wharf, a couple of the whale watching vessels have pulled into port, a sign of hope that some version of a summer season may be close at hand.
Photo by Tim Caldwell/CWN
COVID-19 update 4/18/20: Nearly 600 active cases on Cape Cod; hopeful sign?
April 18, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
