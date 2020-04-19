COVID-19 update 4/19/20: 21 deaths, 632 active cases on Cape; commentary-nice weather…



CAPE COD – Today’s report from the Mass DPH shows 146 more deaths in the state bringing the total to 1706. It should be noted that these deaths were compiled within the past 24 hours but may have occurred earlier than that. One of the latest deaths was from Barnstable County, a woman in her 90s whose hospitalization and preexisting condition status was unknown. This brings the toll on Cape Cod to 21.

Commentary: The first decent day in some time, save for the stiff southwest breeze, led to some interesting observations as I drove through Provincetown Sunday afternoon. I was careful to follow my own advise of not assuming anything but clearly there were tourists walking around downtown. To their credit most (but not all) were masked and observing social distancing. The upper lot at Race Point Beach was nearly full perhaps in part because that beach is in the lee of the aforementioned breeze. We are in a critical period now and everyone needs to do their part a while longer so we can get through this battle as best and as quickly as possible. T.C.