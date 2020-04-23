You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / COVID-19 update 4/23/20: more than 700 active cases on Cape Cod

COVID-19 update 4/23/20: more than 700 active cases on Cape Cod

April 23, 2020


CAPE COD – The Mass DPH daily report shows 178 new deaths in Massachusetts from COVID-19 bringing the state total to 2,360. One of those was from Barnstable County bringing the total deaths on Cape Cod to 28. There are 708 active cases in Barnstable County up from 678 yesterday. The report indicated more than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 statewide since yesterday’s report.
Click here to view the full report.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 