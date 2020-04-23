COVID-19 update 4/23/20: more than 700 active cases on Cape Cod



CAPE COD – The Mass DPH daily report shows 178 new deaths in Massachusetts from COVID-19 bringing the state total to 2,360. One of those was from Barnstable County bringing the total deaths on Cape Cod to 28. There are 708 active cases in Barnstable County up from 678 yesterday. The report indicated more than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 statewide since yesterday’s report.

