CAPE COD – The Mass DPH daily report shows 174 new deaths since the last report. Five of those were from Barnstable County bringing the toll on Cape Cod to 37. There are 756 active cases in Barnstable up from 747 yesterday.
COVID-19 update 4/25/20
April 25, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Steamship Authority Gets Federal Funding to Help COVID-19 Related Shortfall
- Snowy Owl Donating Care Packages to Essential Workers
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Adapts to Keep Volunteers Safe During COVID-19 Outbreak
- Barnstable County Health Officials Stress Importance of Antibody Testing
- Attorney General Healey Calls for Long-Term Solution for Homeowners Affected by COVID-19
- Cape Cod Regional STEM Network Launches 2020 Engineering Design Challenge
- WE CAN Expands Services to Help Meet COVID-19 Challenges
- 2020 Cape Cod Baseball League Cancelled
- Sunday Journal with the Cape Cod Young Professionals
- Sunday Journal Chat with the Cape Symphony
- Sunday Journal with CareWell Urgent Care
- Patriots Trade Out of 1st round, Could Make 5 Picks on Day 2
- Virus Pushes US Unemployment Toward Highest Since Depression