COVID-19 update 4/25/20

April 25, 2020


CAPE COD – The Mass DPH daily report shows 174 new deaths since the last report. Five of those were from Barnstable County bringing the toll on Cape Cod to 37. There are 756 active cases in Barnstable up from 747 yesterday.

Click here to read the entire state report.

