COVID-19 update 4/26/20



CAPE COD – Today’s Mass DPH report shows 169 new COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts since the last report bringing the state total to 2,899. None of the latest deaths were from Barnstable County where the death toll stands at 37. There are 772 active cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County up from 756 in the yesterday’s report.

In Massachusetts, the DPH is reporting statewide there are over 10,000 active cases of COVID-19 in long term care facilities (LTC) statewide (this includes patients and staff). 1,632 people have died from COVID-19 in LTCs statewide.

Here is the latest breakdown of LTCs in Barnstable County:

Facility, Licensed beds, Deaths (patient and staff)

Bourne Manor Extended Care Facility (Bourne), 142 beds, less than 10 cases

JML Care Center (Falmouth), 132 beds, less than 10 cases

Mayflower Place Nursing & Rehab (West Yarmouth), 72 beds, less than 10 cases

Pleasant Bay Nursing (Brewster), 152 beds, more than 30 cases

Royal Cape Cod Nursing Center (Bourne), 99 beds, more than 30 cases

South Dennis Healthcare Center (South Dennis), 128 beds, 10-30 cases

These are the only facilities in Barnstable County on the list which according to the state only reports facilities with 2 or more cases.

