COVID 19 update 4/27/20: Latest numbers, food pantries need your help



CAPE COD – The Mass DPH report today, showed 104 COVID-19 deaths since yesterday’s report. That is somewhat lower than for quite a few days. Two of the deaths are from Barnstable County where the death toll from COVID-19 is now 39. There are 798 active cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County, up from 772 in yesterday’s report.

Locally, Provincetown reports two active cases down 1 from Friday. Barnstable reported 149 active cases up from 139 on Friday. Falmouth reported. Falmouth has not reported since Friday.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a much larger than normal need on food pantries. As a result food pantries need your help more than ever as reported by the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment: With businesses closing and an increase in job loss, food insecurity is a concern in our community. Barnstable County residents have risen to the occasion have been helping our most vulnerable residents. However, food pantries are in continual need of support. Here are ways you can help:

Primary Need is Monetary Donations

The primary need is monetary donations. Food Pantries can purchase food through the Greater Boston Food Bank. $1 yields four meals!

Donations to the Cape Cod Hunger Network

The Cape Cod Hunger Network receives donations that are dispersed to participating food pantries and food access points. Make donations to the Cape Cod Hunger Network.

Donations for the Cape Cod Council of Churches

Information on how to donate to Family Table Collaborative, operated by the Faith Family Kitchen or Hands of Hope Food can be found HERE.

Food Donations

Food donations aren’t being taken by all pantries, mostly due to the streamlined pre-packing of standardized bags of food using minimal volunteers as well as respecting strict social distancing rules.

Some food pantry sites need volunteers, while some are asking for food donations. All food pantries have implemented strict safety precautions to accommodate social distancing, so please contact your local food pantry or meal site for more information on the guidelines.

If you would like to contribute food, please see the list of food pantries here. It’s a good idea to give them a call ahead of time to find out what days and hours they accept contributions.

by Tim Caldwell/CWN