COVID-19 update 4/28/20



CAPE COD – The Mass DPH report shows 150 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts since yesterday’s report bringing the statewide total to 3,153. None of the latest deaths are from Barnstable County where the death toll stands at 39. There are 820 active cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County up from 798 yesterday.

Locally, Provincetown continues to report 2 active cases of COVID-19. Barnstable reported 161 active cases up from 149. Falmouth reported 122 active cases as of Monday. The town reported 115 on Friday which had been a drop from 122 last Wednesday.

Click here to view today’s entire Mass DPH dashboard report.