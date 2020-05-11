COVID-19 update 5/11/20: State death toll surpasses 5,100



CAPE COD – Monday’s Mass DPH dashboard report shows 129 new COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts since Sunday’s report. 5,108 people have died from COVID-19 in the Commonwealth. 5 of the latest deaths were from Barnstable County bringing the death toll from COVID-19 on Cape Cod to 73. In what may be an encouraging trend, new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County were up only slightly to 1075 from 1068 in Sunday’s report.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH dashboard report for Monday.

Locally, Provincetown is holding steady at 1 active case. Barnstable reports 243 active cases up from 223 on Friday. Falmouth has not updated since Friday when their total was 138 active cases.