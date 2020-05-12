COVID-19 update 5/12/20: Slowing numbers?, Brew run canceled



CAPE COD – In a hopeful sign, Tuesday’s Mass DPH dashboard reported only 33 new deaths from COVID-19 since Monday’s report. None were from Barnstable County where the toll is at 73 people. There are 1093 active cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County up from 1075 in Monday’s report.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH dashboard report for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the 2020 Brew Run has been canceled Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Race organizers announced Tuesday that due to ongoing safety issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic the 42nd annual Brew Run scheduled for Saturday August 8th has been cancelled. Regrettably, this is the first cancellation in the history of this well-known and established 5.2 mile road race that has become a tradition for many Cape Cod families.

Race Director Tom Meagher offered the following on the cancellation. “While we regret having to take these actions a strong commitment to our main mission of ensuring the health and safety of the runners, volunteers, and the many families who enjoy this outstanding community based event prompts us to make what we feel is an extremely applicable decision to cancel this year’s Brew Run”. In making the official announcement Meagher also wanted to remind runners that race officials and volunteers are excited about continuing the Brew Run legacy during next year’s event which is scheduled for Saturday August 14th, 2021.