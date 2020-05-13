COVID-19 update 5/13/20: Deaths spike up; Commentary-0 cases in Provincetown but continue caution



CAPE COD – Unfortunately it appears, as the state alluded to, that yesterday’s large drop in deaths was in fact due to a change in the reporting deadline. Wednesday’s Mass DPH dashboard report shows 174 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts bringing the state total to 5,315. 6 of those deaths were from Barnstable County bringing the toll on Cape Cod to 79. There are 1,111 active cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County, up from 1093 in Tuesday’s report.

Locally, Provincetown is reporting 0 active cases of COVID-19 (see commentary below). Barnstable reports 257 active cases up from 243 on Monday. Falmouth reports 148 cases up from 138 on Friday.

Commentary: The 0 cases in Provincetown is great news! However, everyone should continue to exercise the now normal cautions-washing hands, wearing a mask or facial covering in public and social distancing. There should continue to be concern as warmer weather finally starts to move in this week that there would seem to inevitably be an influx of people coming into the town and likely across the whole Cape. Please Stay Safe!

by Tim Caldwell/CWN