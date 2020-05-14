You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / COVID-19 update 5/14/20

COVID-19 update 5/14/20

May 14, 2020


CAPE COD – Thursday’s Mass DPH dashboard report shows 167 new deaths from COVID-19 in the state since Wednesday’s report. Three of them are from Barnstable County bringing the death toll on Cape Cod to 82. There are 1,119 active cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County up from 1111 in Wednesday’s report.

Click here to view the entire Mass DPH dashboard report for Thursday.

Locally, Provincetown is holding at 0 active cases. Barnstable reports 261 cases up fro, 257 in Wednesday’s report. Falmouth reports 152 cases up from 148 on Wednesday.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 