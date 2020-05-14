COVID-19 update 5/14/20



CAPE COD – Thursday’s Mass DPH dashboard report shows 167 new deaths from COVID-19 in the state since Wednesday’s report. Three of them are from Barnstable County bringing the death toll on Cape Cod to 82. There are 1,119 active cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County up from 1111 in Wednesday’s report.

Click here to view the entire Mass DPH dashboard report for Thursday.

Locally, Provincetown is holding at 0 active cases. Barnstable reports 261 cases up fro, 257 in Wednesday’s report. Falmouth reports 152 cases up from 148 on Wednesday.