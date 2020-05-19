COVID-19 update 5/19/20



CAPE COD – Tuesday’s Mass DPH report shows 76 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts. The state total is now 5,938. One of the deaths was from Barnstable County bringing the total on Cape Cod to 96. There are 1,177 active cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County up from 1,155 on Monday.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Tuesday.

Locally, Provincetown is reporting 0 active cases (28 total). Barnstable reports 276 as of Monday. Falmouth has not updated since Friday when they reported 157.