Updated-COVID-19 update 5/23/20: Cape woman, TV spokeperson dies from Coronavirus



CAPE COD – Saturday’s Mass DPH report shows 76 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts bringing the statewide total to 6,304. Four of the latest deaths are from Barnstable County bringing the total on Cape Cod to 107. There are 1,264 active cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County, up slightly from 1,257 reported on Friday.

Cape Cod Hospital reports 12 people hospitalized with 5 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital reports 10 people hospitalized with 2 in intensive care.

Click here to read Saturday’s entire Mass DPH report.

On Saturday, word came in of the passing of Donna Morrissey. The Cape Cod woman was well known as a spokesperson often seen on Boston TV. After starting as an assignment editor at WCVB, she became recognizable as the spokeperson for the Boston Catholic Diocese during the clergy sex abuse scandal. For many years she was the spokesperson for the American Red Cross often traveling to disaster scenes. Morrissey had been admitted to Cape Cod Hospital and was later transferred to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. Donna Morrissey was just 51-years-old.