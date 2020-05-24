COVID-19 update 5/24/20



CAPE COD – Sunday’s Mass DPH report showed 68 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts since Saturday’s report. Two of the deaths were from Barnstable County bringing the total deaths on Cape Cod to 109. There are 1,269 active cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County up from 1,264 in Saturday’s report.

