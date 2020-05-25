COVID-19 update 5/25/20



CAPE COD – Mondays Mass DPH report showed 44 new deaths from COVID-19 since Sunday’s report. One of the deaths was from Barnstable County bringing the total on Cape Cod to 110. There are 1,277 active cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County up slightly from 1,269 on Sunday.

Hospitalizations:

Cape Cod Hospital 10 people hospitalized, 5 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital 10 people hospitalized, 2 in intensive care.

No local town reports due to the holiday.