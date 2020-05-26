You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / COVID-19 update 5/26/20: Provincetown reports new active case

COVID-19 update 5/26/20: Provincetown reports new active case

May 26, 2020


CAPE COD – Tuesday’s Mass DPH report shows 57 new deaths in Massachusetts from COVID-19 bringing the state death toll to 6,473. None of the deaths were from Barnstable County where the toll stands at 110. There are 1,280 cases in Barnstable County, up 3 from Monday.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Tuesday.

Locally, Provincetown is reporting 1 new active case of COVID-19 (29 total). Barnstable is reporting 343 active cases up from 334 on Friday. Falmouth has not updated since Friday.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 