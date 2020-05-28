CAPE COD – Thursday’s Mass DPH report shows 93 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts since Wednesday’s report. 6.640 people have now died in the commonwealth from the virus. Four of the new deaths were from Barnstable County bringing to 115 the number of deaths on Cape Cod. There are 1,295 cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County up from 1,286 on Wednesday.
COVID-19 update 5/28/20: Cape death toll rises to 115
May 28, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
