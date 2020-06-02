COVID-19 update 6/02/20



CAPE COD – Tuesday’s Mass DPH report showed 50 more deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts bringing the state death toll to 7,085. None of latest deaths were from Barnstable County where the death toll stands at 118. There are 1,430 cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County up slightly from 1,424 on Monday.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 6 people hospitalized, 2 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital – 4 people hospitalized, 1 in intensive care.

Click here to read Tuesday’s entire Mass DPH report.

Locally, Provincetown is reporting as of Monday that they are back to 0 active cases (29 total). Barnstable reported 361 cases as of Monday. Falmouth has not reported since last week when there were 180 cases.