COVID-19 update 6/03/20: Numbers appear to continue slowing



CAPE COD – Wednesday’s Mass DPH report shows 68 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts bringing the state total to 7.152. Three of the deaths are from Barnstable County bringing the toll on Cape Cod to 121. There are 1,435 cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County up slightly from 1,430 on Tuesday.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Wednesday.

Click here to read the weekly in depth Mass DPH report.

Locally, Provincetown reports 0 active cases (29 total). Barnstable reports 364 cases up from 361 on Tuesday. Falmouth reports 184 cases up from 180 in the previous report.