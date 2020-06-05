COVID-19 update 6/05/20: Positive trends continue



CAPE COD – Friday’s Mass DPH report showed 35 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Two of those were from Barnstable County bringing the toll on Cape Cod to 123. There are 1,446 cases in Barnstable County up from 1,443 on Thursday.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 5 hospitalized, 2 in intensive care

Falmouth Hospital – 4 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Friday.

Locally, Provincetown reports 0 active cases (29 total). Barnstable reports 368 cases up from 364 on Wednesday. Falmouth reported 184 cases on Tuesday.