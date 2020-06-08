COVID-19 update 6/08/20



CAPE COD – Monday’s Mass DPH report shows 38 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts bringing the state total to 7,353. None of the deaths were from Barnstable County where the death toll stands at 123.

Editor’s note: In an effort to simplify the data, CWN will report how many new cases have been reported since the last state update.

2 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Barnstable County since Sunday’s report.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 5 hospitalization, 2 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital – 6 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Monday.

Locally, Provincetown reports 0 active cases. Barnstable reported 68 cases on Friday and has not updated since. Falmouth reported 184 cases as of last Tuesday.