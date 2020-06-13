COVID-19 update 6/13/20: Commentary-summerlike crowds



CAPE COD – Saturday’s Mass DPH report shows 38 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts bringing the state total to 7,576. One of the latest deaths was from Barnstable County bringing the toll on Cape Cod to 128. There were 7 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County since Friday’s report.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 6 hospitalized, 2 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital – 8 hospitalized, 2 in intensive care.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Saturday.

Commentary: Despite a slight nip in the air, it looked pretty much like a summer day as the author drove about Provincetown. There were many people walking on Commercial Street and enjoying dining at newly created outside table setups. Herring Cove Beach was nearly full and it was reported Nauset Beach in Eastham was at or near capacity. Most but not all of the crowd on Commercial Street was wearing masks despite local and state regulations. We urge people to remain vigilant. Although Provincetown currently has 0 active cases of COVID-19, the resurgence going on in parts of the country has to be concerning with many visitors coming into town. The economic impact is of course welcome but not at the cost of a new outbreak in town so please remain vigilant.

by Tim Caldwell/CWN