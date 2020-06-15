New info: COVID-19 update 6/15/20 – Outer Cape Health offering free testing Tuesday and Wednesday



CAPE COD – Monday’s Mass DPH report showed 23 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts bringing the state total to 7,647. None of the latest deaths were from Barnstable County where the death toll stands at 130. There were two new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County since Sunday’s report.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 6 hospitalized, 4 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital – 9 hospitalized, 2 in intensive care.

Click here to read Monday’s entire Mass DPH report.

Locally, Provincetown 0 active cases. Barnstable has not updated since June 10th. Falmouth on Friday reported 6 new cases since their previous report on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Outer Cape Health Services (OCHS) today announced, in partnership with the Massachusetts Covid Command Center, that its health centers in Provincetown, Wellfleet and Harwich Port will provide free Covid-19 testing for individuals who recently participated in a large gathering within the past two weeks. Special free testing hours will be available to the general public at OCHS’ three health centers exclusively on Wednesday, June 17 and Thursday, June 18 to asymptomatic individuals.

The initiative announced by Governor Baker today is in response to recent protest gatherings in support of Black Lives Matter. Outer Cape Health Services is one of 50 sites across the Commonwealth participating in the free testing program. Covid-19 can spread easily and quickly in large groups of people who are in close contact. While some individuals may not have symptoms, they may unknowingly have the coronavirus and spread the virus to others and develop Covid-19—the diseased manifested by the virus.

Outer Cape Health Services strongly requests that individuals call ahead to register for free testing for either Wednesday June 17 or Thursday, June 18. Testing hours will be 8am to 7pm on both days at the Provincetown Health Center at 49 Harry Kemp Way, the Wellfleet Health Center at 3130 State Highway Route 6, and the Harwich Port Health Center at 710 Route 28.

Individuals who wish to be tested are asked to first call the OCHS free Covid-19 testing line at 508-905-2801 to register ahead of time. Registrants must provide their name, date of birth and contact telephone number. Test results will be provided to each participant confidentially. Participants are encouraged to share their results with their doctors.

“As members of our community have gathered in peaceful protest, Outer Cape Health Services is working to ensure that our patients, local residents and visitors stay safe in the time of Covid-19, which poses a continuing threat to the health and well-being of our communities,” according to Pat Nadle, OCHS Chief Executive Officer. “Individuals who are participating in protests and related large public gatherings should have heightened concern that they may have been exposed to Covid-19. In recognition of these concerns, OCHS is offering free Covid-19 testing to asymptomatic individuals on the basis of potential high-risk exposures. We thank the Baker administration for helping us to offer this additional free testing.”

In addition to these additional June 17 and June 18 testing hours, OCHS will continue to offer Covid-19 testing at its Provincetown health center on Saturdays and at its Wellfleet health center weekday afternoons. These appointments are open to all but require a screening assessment by an OCHS provider for a determination on testing, and are not free.