COVID-19 update 6/17/20: Latest nursing home reports



CAPE COD – Wednesday’s Mass DPH report showed 69 new deaths in Massachusetts since Tuesday’s report bringing the state death toll to 7,734. Two of the latest deaths were from Barnstable County bringing the toll on Cape Cod to 133. There are three new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County since Tuesday’s report.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 6 hospitalized, 3 in intensive care

Falmouth Hospital – 7 hospitalized, 3 in intensive care.

Click here to read Wednesday’s Mass DPH report in its entirety.

The weekly Mass DPH report shows the following update for long term care facilities in Massachusetts:

Advinia Care in Provincetown: 41 beds, 0 cases, 0 deaths

Bourne Manor Extended Care Facility: 142 beds, 0-10 cases, 0 deaths

Cape Heritage Rehabilitation & Health Care Center: 123 beds, 1-10 cases, 0 deaths

Cape Regency Rehabilitation & Health Care Center: 120 beds, greater than 30 cases, 16 deaths

Cape Winds Rest Home of Hyannis: 37 beds, 0 cases, o deaths

Cape Winds Rest Home of Sandwich: 20 beds, 0 cases, 0 deaths

JML Health Care Center: 132 beds, 11-30 cases, 1-4 deaths

Liberty Commons: 132 beds, 1-10 cases, 0 deaths

Mayflower Place Nursing & Rehabiliation Center: 72 beds, 1-10 cases, 1-4 deaths

The Pavilion: 82 beds, 1-10 cases, 0 deaths

Pleasant Bay of Brewster Rehab Center: 135 beds, greater than 30 cases, 19 deaths

Rosewood Manor Rest Home: 33 beds, 1-10 cases, 9 deaths

Royal of Cape Cod Nursing & Rehabilatation Center: 99 beds, greater than 30 cases, 15 deaths

Royal Megansett Nursing & Rehabilation: 90 beds, 1-10 cases, 0 deaths

South Dennis Healthcare: 128 beds, greater than 30 cases, 11 deaths

Orleans Terraces: 50 beds, 0 cases, o deaths

Windsor Nursing & Retirement: 120 beds, 1-10 cases, 0 deaths

Wingate at Harwich: 135 beds, greater than 30 cases, 21 deaths

Click here to read the entire in depth weekly Mass DPH report.

Locally: Provincetown reports 0 cases. Barnstable last updated last Wednesday with 372 cases. Falmouth reported three new cases since their previous report last Thursday.