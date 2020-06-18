CAPE COD – Thursday’s Mass DPH update showed 36 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts bringing the statewide total to 7,770. Two of the latest deaths were from Barnstable County bringing the toll on Cape Cod to 135. There were 5 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County since Wednesday’s report.
COVID-19 update 6/18/20
June 18, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
