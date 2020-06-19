You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / COVID-19 update 6/19/20

June 19, 2020


CAPE COD – Friday’s Mass DPH report shows 30 additional deaths in Massachusetts since Thursday’s report bringing the state total to 7.800. One of the latest deaths was from Barnstable County bringing the total on Cape Cod to 136. There are 6 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County since Thursday’s report.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Friday.

