CAPE COD – Friday’s Mass DPH report shows 30 additional deaths in Massachusetts since Thursday’s report bringing the state total to 7.800. One of the latest deaths was from Barnstable County bringing the total on Cape Cod to 136. There are 6 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County since Thursday’s report.
COVID-19 update 6/19/20
June 19, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Governor Baker Announces Step Two of Phase II of State’s Reopening Plan
- Governor Baker Issues Proclamation Marking Juneteenth
- Sunday Journal with the Barnstable Clean Water Coalition
- Sunday Journal with Cape Kid Meals
- Sunday Journal with Sustainable Practices
- Yarmouth Business Owners Call for Wider Reopening
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Looks to Expand Testing
- Falmouth Scaling Back Summer Recreation Programs
- White Shark Research Season Underway
- Arts Foundation Launching Community Arts Project in Wake of Floyd Death
- State Auditor Weighs In On Proposed Police Reform Plan
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Details Expanded COVID-19 Testing
- 5 More Reported COVID-19 Cases on Cape Puts Total Past 1,500