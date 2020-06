CAPE COD – Monday’s Mass DPH report showed 17 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts bringing the state total to 7,784. One of the latest deaths was from Barnstable County bringing the total on Cape Cod to 138. There were two new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County since Sunday’s report.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 4 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital – 6 hospitalized, 1 in intensive care.

Click here to read Monday’s entire Mass DPH report.