COVID-19 update: 6/23/20: Cape death toll hits 140

June 23, 2020


CAPE COD – Tuesday’s Mass DPH report showed 16 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts bringing the state total to 7,890. Two of the latest deaths were from Barnstable County where the death toll is now 140. There were 6 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County since Monday’s report.

Hospitalization:
Cape Cod Hospital – 5 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.
Falmouth Hospital – 5 hospitalized, 1 in intensive care.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Tuesday.

Locally, Provincetown reports 0 active cases, Barnstable has not reported since June 10th when there 372 total cases. Falmouth reports 201 total cases.

