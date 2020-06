CAPE COD – Friday’s Mass DPH update update showed 50 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts bringing the state toll to 8,013. Two of the latest deaths were from Barnstable County bringing the toll on Cape Cod to 143. 5 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Barnstable County since Thursday’s report.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 2 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital – 5 hospitalized, 1 in intensive care.

