COVID-19 update 7/06/20: Cape death toll hits 150



CAPE COD – Monday’s Mass DPH report shows 15 confirmed new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts since Sunday’s report. The state death toll is posted as 7,983. The reduced number according to the state is because of a reformatting of the dashboard. One of the latest deaths was from Barnstable County bringing the toll on Cape Cod to 150. There were 4 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Barnstable County since Sunday’s report.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 3 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital – 3 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Monday.