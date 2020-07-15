You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / COVID-19 update 7/15/20

COVID-19 update 7/15/20

July 15, 2020


CAPE COD – Wednesday’s Mass DPH report showed 27 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts since Tuesday’s report bringing the state total to 8,152. None of the latest deaths were from Barnstable County where the death toll is 152. There were seven new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County since Tuesday’s report.

Hospitalization:
Cape Cod Hospital – 1 hospitalized, 1 in intensive care.
Falmouth Hospital – 3 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Wednesday.

Click here to read the weekly Mass DPH in depth report.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 