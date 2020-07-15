COVID-19 update 7/15/20



CAPE COD – Wednesday’s Mass DPH report showed 27 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts since Tuesday’s report bringing the state total to 8,152. None of the latest deaths were from Barnstable County where the death toll is 152. There were seven new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County since Tuesday’s report.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 1 hospitalized, 1 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital – 3 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Wednesday.

Click here to read the weekly Mass DPH in depth report.