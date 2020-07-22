COVID-19 update 7/22/20



CAPE COD – Wednesday’s Mass DPH report showed 18 new deaths from COVID-19 in Masschusetts sincve Tuesday’s report bringing the state total to 8,249. None of the latest deaths were from Barnstable County where the death toll is 154. Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Barnstable County since Tuesday’s report.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 3 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital – 1 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Wednesday.

Click here to read the weekly in depth Mass DPH report.

Local update: Provincetown reports 0 active cases as of July 22nd.