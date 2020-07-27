COVID-19 update 7/27/20



CAPE COD – Monday’s Mass DPH report showed 7 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts since Sunday’s report bringing the state death toll to 8,317. None of the latest deaths were from Barnstable County where the death toll is 155. Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Barnstable County since Sunday’s report.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – none.

Falmouth Hospital – none.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Monday.

Local updates: Provincetown reports 1 active case. Barnstable reports 8 new cases between July 20th and July 27th. Falmouth reports 13 new cases between July 20th and July 24th.