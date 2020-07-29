You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / COVID-19 update 7/29/20: U.S. Death toll tops 150,000; Provincetown inches up to 2 active cases

COVID-19 update 7/29/20: U.S. Death toll tops 150,000; Provincetown inches up to 2 active cases

July 29, 2020


CAPE COD – The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States has topped 150,000.

Wednesday’s Mass DPH report showed 29 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts since Tuesday’s report bringing the state death toll to 8,360. None of the latest deaths were from Barnstable County where the death toll is 155. Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Barnstable County since Tuesday’s report.

Hospitalization:
Cape Cod Hospital – 3 hospitalized, 1 in intensive care.
Falmouth Hospital – none

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Wednesday.

Click here to read the weekly in-depth Mass DPH report.

Local updates: Provincetown now reports 2 active cases. Barnstable reports 8 new cases between July 20th and July 27th. Falmouth reports 7 new cases between July 24th and July 28th.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 