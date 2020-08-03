COVID-19 update 8/03/20



CAPE COD – Monday’s Mass DPH report showed 10 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts since Sunday’s report bringing the state death toll to 8,427. None of the latest deaths were from Barnstable County where the death toll is 157. Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Barnstable County since Sunday’s report.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 2 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital – none.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Monday.

Local updates: Provincetown 1 active case. Barnstable and Falmouth no updates.