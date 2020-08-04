COVID-19 update 8/04/20



CAPE COD – Tuesday’s Mass DPH report showed 9 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts since Monday’s report bringing the state death toll to 8,436. None of the latest deaths were from Barnstable County where the death toll is 157. Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Barnstable County since Monday’s report.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 2 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital – none.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Tuesday.

Local updates: Provincetown 1 active case. Barnstable not updated. Falmouth 7 new cases between July 24th and July 28th.